Tarxien beat Floriana

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1; FLORIANA 0

Floriana goalkeeper Justin Haber made a mistake to gift Jacques Scerri’s side 1-0 win. It was a shock result achieved against the run of play but the Blues fully deserved their points, if anything for their hard work, never-say-die attitude as well as their inclination to produce direct, flowing football whenever they had possession.

Ignacio Varela almost gave Floriana an early lead when Alex Cini played a looping ball over Tarxien’s wall to set up the striker who looked to have taken the ball behind Philip Schranz. But the goalkeeper got a vital touch to send the ball around the post.

On 22 minutes, the same player came even closer when the lively Nicolas Chiesa sent him clear but the Argentine striker saw his effort blocked by the toe of Schranz.

Tarxien, were somehow lacking in muscle up front where Claudio Frances and Alex Nilsson tried to put up a fight against obvious odds. They would not have expected to be handed their lead by their opponents. Two minutes from half-time, Justin Haber came off his line to clear a corner only to misjudge the flight of the ball, overstretched and left Sergio Prendes with a tap-in from metre out.

Tedesco made a substitution at half-time, bringing on Mario Fontanella, and adjusting his side to 4-3-3. The second half produced more palpitating moments with Floriana going close through Steve Pisani who unleashed a low drive that Schranz pushed his effort against the base of the post.

After 53 minutes, Prendes with an elevated foot, clattered into Chiesa as Floriana skipper went down, the Spanish winger was involved in an altercation with Clyde Borg with referee Malcolm Spiteri brandishing the red card to dismiss both players.

Shy the hour mark, Schranz could not hold Pisani’s long-range strike but he recovered quickly to block Fontanella as the Italian striker fell under the challenge, the referee played advantage, allowing Amadou Samb to try his shot at goal. Since the Senegalese striker was unsuccessful, the referee ordered the penalty but Fontanella’s shot from the spot finished high over the bar.

Tedesco looked to Gustavo Amadio for inspiration, the Brazilian winger replacing Varela with 25 minutes to go. The response from Tedesco’s side became insistent. Another effort by Pisani went searing towards goal only for a Tarxien defender to block fortuitously. Schranz, then, produced a stunning diving save to keep out Amadio’s drive two minutes from time.

Tarxien finished with men when substitute Rogelio Van Horn Avila Filho earned two bookable offences in quick succession.

Despite the ten minutes of added time signalled by the fourth official, Floriana had no more energy reserves to trouble their opponents as Tarxien held on for a crucial win.