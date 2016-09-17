Mosta end Gzira's unbeaten run

MOSTA 2; GZIRA UNITED 1

Mosta picked up their first points of the season to end newly-promoted Gzira United’s unbeaten run record of 29 games.

Mosta were fully worthy as they showed more mobility, teamwork and superior punch up front.

Their 4-3-1-2 formation with Doding Priso and Lucky Oseghale getting the support of the rapid insertion of Martin Vlcek. This player showed fine skills in midfield as he constantly nourished by their forward line as he darted sideways and forward in search for an opening for himself or his colleagues.

So it was not a surprise when Vlcek gave Mosta the start they wanted inside the first ten minutes as he took possession in the centre of the pitch, advanced and laid the ball to the steaming Priso, who grabbed the chance to plant the ball behind the diving Gzira goalkeeper.

On the other side, space was very restricted around the Mosta penalty box despite the promptings of newcomer Liliu, Gianmarco Conti’s non-stop running and the intelligent distribution of Rafael Ledesma. Five minutes from half-time, the foreign trio were involved in the Maroon’s best opportunity as Liliu ran beautifully through to meet a pinpoint vertical ball by Ledesma who in turn served Conti but the latter saw his effort saved by Emanuel Bartolo, the Mosta goalkeeper.

Soon after the change of ends, Bartolo had to stretch himself to tip a sizzling shot by Conti over the bar. But in the 50th minute, Vlcek showed tremendous close control and trickery to beat the Gzira and then exchanged a neat one-two with Garbiel Bezak who drifted into the box before dragging his shot just wide off the far post.

Still the enterprise kept coming from Gzira as the hub of action was now in the Mosta’s half. Eventually, it was from Ledesma’s flag-kick that the Maroons got an equaliser after 67 minutes. Clifford Gatt Baldacchino timed the flight to the perfection to hit ball home.

That equaliser was short-lived and incredibly Mosta were back up front within two minutes with a lightning move between Priso and Oseghale who hit a ferocious drive behind Jurgen Borg.

Then, two bookable offences in quick succession by substitute Joceano saw Gzira finishing with a man less.

In a nervous finale, everyone was walking a tightrope and sure enough Robert de Pinho and Priso were given their marching orders for what it seemed an off-the-ball argument.