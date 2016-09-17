Hibs win it at the death

PEMBROKE ATHLETA-1, HIBERNIANS-2

Hibernians had to fight harder than expected to see off the challenge of Pembroke Athleta.

After falling behind following an Andrei Agius own goal inside the opening four minutes, Hibernians made a bold reaction but had to wait until the second half to turn the game round.

Subtitute Juan Varea equalised on 63 minutes and Bjorn Kristensen scored a stoppage-time winner to hand Hibs their third successive win while Pembroke remain without a point.

Pembroke made a bright start.

After Siraj Arab had a goalbound lob cleared off the line by Andrei Agius inside the opening minute, Pembroke scored two minutes.

Arab again played a key role as his incursion from the right unsettled the Hibs defence. The Pembroke winger's cross came off Hibs' defender Andrei Agius whose deflection wrong-footed Andrew Hogg.

Hibs tried to make a reaction. Jurgen Degabriele laid the ball back for Agius but his low strike was saved by Mario Muscat.

It was all Hibs now. Jackson Lima and Johann Bezzina were high from the distance.

Luke Montebello had a chance to double Pembroke's lead after profiting from a mistake in the Hibs defence but he drove wide.

Hibs created more chances with Renan Pimenta Telles missing a golden opportunity when heading over after meeting Bezzina's cross.

The Paolites' rising pressure produced an equaliser on 62 minutes.

Kristensen advanced through the middle before hitting a perfect pass towards substitute Varea who avoided Muscat's challenge and slotted home from an angle.

Hibs continued to press forward.

Andrew Cohen's cross was headed goalwards by Varea but Muscat saved.

The veteran goalkeeper foiled his former club once more when pushing away Telles's dangerous effort good work by Marcelo Dias.

Hibs had to wait until stoppage time to hit the winner which came from Kristensen. The midfielder headed home from Failla's free-kick.

Pembroke's Arab was named BOV player of the match.