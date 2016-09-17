Vittoriosa beat Fgura to break their duck

Vittoriosa Stars 3

Fgura United 0

Vittoriosa Stars registered their first win of the season when they brushed aside Fgura United yesterday.

It was a strong performance by the Cottonera outfit who were without influential midfielder Milan Lukic.

The initial stages of the game saw both teams studying each other with play being static even though Vittoriosa looked more organised than their opponents.

The Stars threatened on 20 minutes when a Liam Gauci grounder was turned away for a corner by veteran goalkeeper Matthew Camilleri.

From the resulting corner, Gauci’s angled effort finished just over.

Vittoriosa opened the score four minutes before the break when Leighton Grech was played through on goal and slid the ball past Camilleri.

On the restart, Fgura looked more determined, winning a series of corner but to no avail.

It was Vittoriosa who doubled their lead on 57 minutes when Dhrami Arber spotted the Fgura goalkeeper out of position and beat him with a fine lob.

On the hour, Fgura should have pulled a goal back when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Rafael Marriaga inside the area. But Joseph Chetcuti’s effort was saved by Karl Magri.

That was a lethal blow for Fgura who conceded a third goal when Obinna Obiefule hit home from close in following an Arber cross.

Three minutes from time, Fgura ended the game with ten men when Dylan Agius was shown two yellow cards in the space of a few seconds for persistent protesting.

Vittoriosa Stars: K. Magri, R. Previ, C. Spiteri, L. Grech (C. Mallia), P. Mrvic, D. Arber, A. Galea, A. Farrugia, D. Fava (D. Sammut), L. Gauci (G. Sultana), O. Obiefuele.

Fgura: M. Camilleri, D. Agius, D. Aquilina, E. Uzeh, M. Caruana, G. Chircop (J. Barbara), D. Cachia, J. Dalli, R. Spiteri, J. Chetcuti (C. Fenech), R. Marriaga.

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu.

Best player: Dhrami Arber (Vittoriosa Stars).