Unbeaten Spurs play Black Cats

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld (right) controls the ball ahead of Bernardo Silva, of Monaco, at Wembley, on Wednesday.

Manchester City are the only club in the English Premier League with maximum points after four matches.

Tottenham Hotspur, one of four teams who started the weekend programme of matches unbeaten, host strugglers Sunderland at White Hart Lane tomorrow.

In midweek, Spurs began their Champions League campaign on a poor note after a 2-1 defeat to Monaco at Wembley.

Tottenham are using the national stadium as their home ground for European games as the Londoners are building a new stadium next to White Hart Lane.

Former Tottenham star Glenn Hoddle told reporters last week that a long run in Europe and a top-four finish in the Premier League would represent a successful season for the Spurs who earned a lot of praise for their impressive performances in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign as they challenged Leicester City for the title.

The Lilywhites, however, finished third after fading away in the closing weeks of the season, also losing second spot to rivals Arsenal on the final day.

This afternoon, leaders Manchester City cross swords with Bournemouth. It probably won’t make Jose Mourinho feel any better to learn that Alex Ferguson went out of his way to congratulate Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford at the end of last week’s derby.

Guardiola said he was looking forward to having captain Vincent Kompany available after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

In a re-arranged fixture on Wednesday, Man. City hammered Bundesliga side Borussia Moen-chengladbach 4-0 to maintain their superb start to the season, at home and abroad.

Manchester United, having surrendered their perfect record to their neighbours, will be looking to get back to winning ways tomorrow as they play guests to Watford at Vicarage Road.

United, whose Europa League campaign began with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Feyenoord, are reportedly considering offering veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal to keep him at the club until he is 37.

Champions Leicester City have discovered that they must play tighter at the back after going down 4-1 to Liverpool in their last league outing.

Today, the Foxes take on Burnley at the King Power Stadium seeking to re-launch their title defence after a very positive debut in the Champions League on Wednesday, beating Club Brugge 3-0 away in Belgium.

Following their very useful 1-1 draw at Paris SG on Tuesday, Arsenal travel to Hull City with both teams on the seven-point mark in the league standings.

Veteran keeper Petr Cech has told reporters the Gunners are not playing as fluently as they should be this season.

Laurent Koscielny’s superb equaliser against Southampton last week was the Frenchman’s 21st goal for Arsenal who went on to secure the three points following a very late Santi Cazorla penalty at the Emirates.

After their win at Sunderland, unbeaten Everton return to Goodison Park this evening to play league newcomers Middlesbrough as Southampton, still cursing their luck after the upset to Arsenal, play Swansea City.

Southampton manager Claude Puel reckoned his side had two or three chances to seal victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Weekend fixtures in UK...

Premier League

Hull City-Arsenal

Everton-Middlesbrough - 18.30

Leicester City-Burnley

Man. City-Bournemouth

West Brom-West Ham

Tomorrow:

Crystal Palace-Stoke City - 15.15

Southampton-Swansea - 15.15

Tottenham-Sunderland - 17.30

Watford-Man. United - 13.00

Standings: Man. City 12; Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool 10; Man. United 9; Tottenham 8; Arsenal, Hull 7; M’Boro 5; Watford, C. Palace, West Brom, Swansea, Bournemouth, Burnley, Leicester 4; West Ham 3; Southampton 2; Sunderland, Stoke 1.

The Championship

Barnsley-Reading

Birmingham-Sheffield Wed. - 18:30

Blackburn-Rotherham

Brentford-Preston NE

Bristol City-Derby County

Burton Albion-Brighton

Cardiff City-Leeds United - 13:30

Huddersfield-QPR

Ipswich-Aston Villa

Newcastle-Wolves

Nottm. Forest-Norwich

Wigan Athletic-Fulham

League One

Bradford City-Bristol Rovers

Charlton-Wimbledon

Chesterfield-Northampton

Coventry City-Oldham

MK Dons -Oxford

Port Vale-Gillingham

Rochdale-Fleetwood

Sheffield Utd-Peterborough

Shrewsbury-Scunthorpe

Southend-Millwall

Swindon Town-Bury

Walsall-Bolton Wanderers

League Two

Accrington-Portsmouth

Barnet-Colchester

Blackpool-Carlisle Cambridge-Morecambe

Cheltenham-Notts County

Crawley-Luton Town

Doncaster-Newport

Exeter-Plymouth Argyle - 14:00

Grimsby-Crewe

Hartlepool-Mansfield Town

Leyton Orient-Yeovil

Wycombe-Stevenage

In Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock-Partick Thistle

Motherwell-Hamilton

Rangers-Ross County

St Johnstone-Hearts

Tomorrow:

Dundee FC-Aberdeen - 13:00

Inverness-Celtic - 16:00

Scottish Championship

Dumbarton-St Mirren Falkirk-Dundee United - 18:15

Hibernian-Ayr United

Morton-Dunfermline

Queen of South-Raith Rovers

League One

Airdrieonians-East Fife

Livingston-Brechin City

Queen’s Park-Alloa

Stenhousemuir-Peterhead

Stranraer-Albion Rovers

League Two

Arbroath-Annan

Cowdenbeath-Berwick

Edinburgh-Montrose

Elgin City-Clyde

Forfar-Stirling Albion

Note: kick-offs 16.00 unless stated.