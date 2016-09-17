Unbeaten Spurs play Black Cats
Manchester City are the only club in the English Premier League with maximum points after four matches.
Tottenham Hotspur, one of four teams who started the weekend programme of matches unbeaten, host strugglers Sunderland at White Hart Lane tomorrow.
In midweek, Spurs began their Champions League campaign on a poor note after a 2-1 defeat to Monaco at Wembley.
Tottenham are using the national stadium as their home ground for European games as the Londoners are building a new stadium next to White Hart Lane.
Former Tottenham star Glenn Hoddle told reporters last week that a long run in Europe and a top-four finish in the Premier League would represent a successful season for the Spurs who earned a lot of praise for their impressive performances in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign as they challenged Leicester City for the title.
The Lilywhites, however, finished third after fading away in the closing weeks of the season, also losing second spot to rivals Arsenal on the final day.
This afternoon, leaders Manchester City cross swords with Bournemouth. It probably won’t make Jose Mourinho feel any better to learn that Alex Ferguson went out of his way to congratulate Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford at the end of last week’s derby.
Guardiola said he was looking forward to having captain Vincent Kompany available after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.
In a re-arranged fixture on Wednesday, Man. City hammered Bundesliga side Borussia Moen-chengladbach 4-0 to maintain their superb start to the season, at home and abroad.
Manchester United, having surrendered their perfect record to their neighbours, will be looking to get back to winning ways tomorrow as they play guests to Watford at Vicarage Road.
United, whose Europa League campaign began with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Feyenoord, are reportedly considering offering veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal to keep him at the club until he is 37.
Champions Leicester City have discovered that they must play tighter at the back after going down 4-1 to Liverpool in their last league outing.
Today, the Foxes take on Burnley at the King Power Stadium seeking to re-launch their title defence after a very positive debut in the Champions League on Wednesday, beating Club Brugge 3-0 away in Belgium.
Following their very useful 1-1 draw at Paris SG on Tuesday, Arsenal travel to Hull City with both teams on the seven-point mark in the league standings.
Veteran keeper Petr Cech has told reporters the Gunners are not playing as fluently as they should be this season.
Laurent Koscielny’s superb equaliser against Southampton last week was the Frenchman’s 21st goal for Arsenal who went on to secure the three points following a very late Santi Cazorla penalty at the Emirates.
After their win at Sunderland, unbeaten Everton return to Goodison Park this evening to play league newcomers Middlesbrough as Southampton, still cursing their luck after the upset to Arsenal, play Swansea City.
Southampton manager Claude Puel reckoned his side had two or three chances to seal victory at the Emirates Stadium.
Weekend fixtures in UK...
Premier League
Hull City-Arsenal
Everton-Middlesbrough - 18.30
Leicester City-Burnley
Man. City-Bournemouth
West Brom-West Ham
Tomorrow:
Crystal Palace-Stoke City - 15.15
Southampton-Swansea - 15.15
Tottenham-Sunderland - 17.30
Watford-Man. United - 13.00
Standings: Man. City 12; Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool 10; Man. United 9; Tottenham 8; Arsenal, Hull 7; M’Boro 5; Watford, C. Palace, West Brom, Swansea, Bournemouth, Burnley, Leicester 4; West Ham 3; Southampton 2; Sunderland, Stoke 1.
The Championship
Barnsley-Reading
Birmingham-Sheffield Wed. - 18:30
Blackburn-Rotherham
Brentford-Preston NE
Bristol City-Derby County
Burton Albion-Brighton
Cardiff City-Leeds United - 13:30
Huddersfield-QPR
Ipswich-Aston Villa
Newcastle-Wolves
Nottm. Forest-Norwich
Wigan Athletic-Fulham
League One
Bradford City-Bristol Rovers
Charlton-Wimbledon
Chesterfield-Northampton
Coventry City-Oldham
MK Dons -Oxford
Port Vale-Gillingham
Rochdale-Fleetwood
Sheffield Utd-Peterborough
Shrewsbury-Scunthorpe
Southend-Millwall
Swindon Town-Bury
Walsall-Bolton Wanderers
League Two
Accrington-Portsmouth
Barnet-Colchester
Blackpool-Carlisle Cambridge-Morecambe
Cheltenham-Notts County
Crawley-Luton Town
Doncaster-Newport
Exeter-Plymouth Argyle - 14:00
Grimsby-Crewe
Hartlepool-Mansfield Town
Leyton Orient-Yeovil
Wycombe-Stevenage
In Scotland
Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock-Partick Thistle
Motherwell-Hamilton
Rangers-Ross County
St Johnstone-Hearts
Tomorrow:
Dundee FC-Aberdeen - 13:00
Inverness-Celtic - 16:00
Scottish Championship
Dumbarton-St Mirren Falkirk-Dundee United - 18:15
Hibernian-Ayr United
Morton-Dunfermline
Queen of South-Raith Rovers
League One
Airdrieonians-East Fife
Livingston-Brechin City
Queen’s Park-Alloa
Stenhousemuir-Peterhead
Stranraer-Albion Rovers
League Two
Arbroath-Annan
Cowdenbeath-Berwick
Edinburgh-Montrose
Elgin City-Clyde
Forfar-Stirling Albion
Note: kick-offs 16.00 unless stated.
