New Chinese owners won’t change much says Pulis

Manager Tony Pulis has dismissed media speculation about his future under West Bromwich Albion’s new Chinese owners, saying yesterday he did not expect much to change at the Premier League club.

Investment group Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Limited took over on Thursday, becoming the third owners of a club in the west Midlands area, following Wolves and Aston Villa.

The change led to reports about the future of Pulis who is in the final year of his contract.

“There is speculation all the time but you have to wash it away and get on with it,” he told reporters yesterday.

“I don’t think the new owners will change too much. I’ve worked under foreign owners before so I know how it works.”