Football news

UEFA has charged Legia Warsaw with six offences after crowd trouble marred the Polish club’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The match, Legia’s first at this stage of Europe’s premier club competition for 20 years, ended with a thumping 6-0 scoreline for the German visitors, but the disappointment of defeat has been compounded by the disgraceful scenes at the stadium.

A small but organised minority in the 28,000-strong crowd tried to attack the away fans, covering their faces and using pepper spray against security staff.

There was also widespread use of fireworks, objects thrown and allegations of racism.

Barton apology

Joey Barton has apologised ‘unreservedly’ after being banished from Rangers’ training ground following an altercation with team-mate Andy Halliday.

Barton was told not to return until Monday.

Barton, 34, said: “Obviously after (the) Old Firm game on Saturday everybody was hurting and in training on Tuesday there was a full and frank discussion about the result,” Barton said.

“As someone who communicates directly, I accept that some of the things I said were inappropriate and for that I apologise unreservedly.”

Hughes says will not contest charge

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says he will not contest the FA’s misconduct charge against him after he was sent off in Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Hughes was dismissed after protesting against the referee’s decision to book Marko Arnautovic for diving.

“I was sent off for leaving the technical area, but my charge is because I didn’t leave immediately. That was because I was after clarity of where I was meant to go,” Hughes told reporters.

“I asked the fourth official. He didn’t give me the answer I was after. There is no point appealing because if you appeal and lose – which more often than not you do – then it costs you more money, and I would prefer to give that to my grandchildren.”

Highly-rated Winks signs new Spurs deal

Tottenham youngster Harry Winks has signed a new five-year contract, the club announced.

Winks joined Spurs’ academy in 2012 and made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Liverpool last month. His new deal will expire in 2021.

The 20-year-old midfielder has played only four times for Tottenham’s first team so far but is highly-regarded by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Winks has been named on the bench for three of Spurs’ opening four league fixtures this season.

Simeone may make early Atletico exit

Diego Simeone has opened the door to the possibility of leaving Atletico Madrid in the next two years after announcing that he had reduced his contractual commitment from 2020 to 2018.

The former Atletico midfielder is one of the most coveted coaches in Europe after breaking Real Madrid and Barcelona’s stranglehold on the domestic title in 2014 and leading his club to two Champions League finals in three years.

Simeone, the longest-running active coach in La Liga, signed a five-year contract extension in 2015, an unusually long deal by Spanish standards.

“We’ve decided this situation along with the club’s directors and it does not mean we will not renew again when the contract ends,” he said.

Lyon play ‘joker’

Lyon have agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from Championnat National side Chateauroux.

Lyon have made their move for the 19-year-old after star striker Alexandre Lacazette was sidelined with injury.

Ligue 1 clubs are allowed to sign one player from another domestic club outside the regular transfer window under the so-called ‘joker’ rule, and Lyon have felt compelled to play that card only two weeks after the window closed due to Lacazette’s injury.

Lyon will reportedly pay around four million euros for Mateta.

Souare could be out for six months

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has a broken thigh from his motorway car crash this week and could be out of action for six months, manager Alan Pardew said yesterday.

Senegal international Souare, 26, who joined the club in January 2015 from Lille, also suffered jaw injuries in the accident.

“It was a terrible accident and we have a huge debt to the air ambulance and the terrific surgeons he’s had,” Pardew said.

“He’s in decent spirits and obviously the players and myself have been with him, and particularly our doctor, who’s been keeping our spirits up.

“In four, five, six months he should be up and running again.”