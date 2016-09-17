Argentines in spotlight as Inter face Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain

Mauro Icardi will get a chance to upstage fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain when Inter host Juventus in a heavyweight Serie A clash, in Milan, tomorrow.

Higuain has hogged the limelight recently, scoring a league record 36 goals for Napoli last season before moving to Juve in the third most expensive deal in soccer history.

Icardi’s performances are not to be downplayed either.

The 23-year-old was Serie A’s joint top scorer two seasons ago with 22 goals and Inter’s leading marksman last term with 16, when he was also handed the captaincy.

However, he often provides fodder for the gossip columns rather than the sports pages thanks to his marriage to Argentine media personality Wanda Nara and he has been regularly overlooked by Argentina, winning a single cap in 2013.

Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

“People speak about the national team too much,” Icardi said.

“Those are the coach’s decisions. Last year I did what I did, although I know I could have done more, and this year I hope to do better.”

Higuain and Icardi have scored three goals in the first three league games this term with the latter’s late double against Pescara on Sunday earning a 2-1 win, Inter’s first of the season.

Juve new boy Higuain netted two early goals in a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo in their last Serie A game but failed to make an impact in the 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla in the Champions League.

Tomorrow’s match is a major test for Inter who have one of the strongest squads in the league but have made a stuttering start, taking four points from three games.

Inter also head into the Juve clash on the back of Thursday’s 2-0 defeat to Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Europa League.

Juve are the only side with a maximum nine points as they seek a sixth successive crown.

“Juventus are the team to beat in Serie A because they won the last few titles but we have reinforced too with some excellent players,” said Icardi.

With the exception of local derbies, the rivalry between Inter and Juventus is regarded as the most intense in Italy.

Inter have not won any of the last seven league meetings against the Bianconeri although they trium-phed 3-0 in an Italian Cup semi-final second leg last season.

Juve, who won the first leg by the same score, had the last laugh as they went through on penalties.

Napoli are two points behind Juventus and host Bologna today after a 2-1 Champions League win at Dynamo Kiev this week.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina believes Napoli can be Juve’s title rivals.

“All the squad can give its best, we are a compact group, everybody is important and we have no prima donnas. We should pursue with an humble attitude, Napoli will be able to face whatever team with this right shape of mind,” he told reporters.

Fixtures

Serie A

Playing today

Lazio vs Pescara - 18.00

Napoli vs Bologna - 20.45

Tomorrow – 15.00

Cagliari vs Atalanta

Crotone vs Palermo

Inter vs Juventus - 18.00

Sassuolo vs Genoa

Torino vs Empoli

Fiorentina vs Roma - 20.45

Udinese vs Chievo - 12.30

Standings: Juventus 9; Roma, Napoli 7; Genoa, Sampdoria Milan, Udinese, Bologna 6; Pescara, Chievo, Lazio, Inter 4; Torino, Fiorentina, Atalanta, Empoli, Sassuolo 3; Cagliari, Palermo 1; Crotone 0.

Serie B

Played yesterday

Bari vs Cesena - 2-1

Carpi vs Frosinone - 0-0

Salernitana vs Vicenza - 2-3

Today – 15.00

Cittadella vs Novara

Latina vs Benevento

Perugia vs Ternana

Pisa vs Brescia

Spal vs Entella

Spezia vs Pro Vercelli

Trapani vs Ascoli

Verona vs Avellino

Monday

Cesena vs Salernitana - 20.30

Leading standings: Cittadella 9; Benevento, Bari, Frosinone 7; Brescia, Carpi 5; Verona, Spal, Cesena, Novara, Entella, Pisa, Ternana, Vicenza 4.