Whitehead – new foreign player for Gżira Athleta

Josiah Whitehead with Gżira Athleta coach Joe Galea.

Gżira Athleta have strengthened their squad ahead of the 2016/17 season with the signing of Josiah Whitehead.

After graduating from Robert Morris University in 2010, Whitehead took up basketball on a professional level.

In 2015, he played in Mexico for Cibassour, averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game. They were crowned league champions and Whitehead was awarded the final MVP.

He also played in the Dominican Republic and, before that, had a spell in France with BCM Montbrison. In 2013, Whitehead was voted Rookie of the Year when playing in the Premier Basketball League (US).

Athleta will probably parade their new foreign player in the pre-season Independence Cup which starts this weekend at the pavilion.

On October 2 they play Starlites in the Super Cup before the MBA Shield tournament gets underway ahead of the new league campaign.

In the Louis Borg Cup, Athleta were drawn to play Hibernians in the quarter-finals. The winner of this tie face Starlites or Depiro in the last-four stage.

Floriana and Luxol meet in the other Louis Borg Cup quarter-final as Siġġiewi SN received a bye.