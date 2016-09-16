Advert
Friday, September 16, 2016, 15:31

Team Malta sets new national bowling records at European championships

From left: Mark Spiteri, Mauro Anastasi, Paul Baldacchino (Captain), Rankin Camilleri, Mark Muscat and Kenneth Arpa.

Maltese bowlers competing at the European men's championships in Brussels have set two new national bowling records. 

Team Malta shattered records set at the 2008 bowling world cup in Bangkok, with a 1099-point team game and 3042 team series. 

The team, captained by Paul Baldacchino and composed of Rankin Camilleri, Mauro Anastasi, Mark Spiteri, Mark Muscat and Kenneth Arpa, broke the records after shifting up a gear following a slow start. 

Bowlers were selected to represent Malta following a 64-game matrix. 220 bowlers from 37 countries took part in this edition of the bi-annual European championships.

