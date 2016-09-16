Advert
Man arrested for breaking into jail

Chad Saylor

Chad Saylor

A 23-year-old man looking for protection ran into a jail in the US state of Ohio and became trapped inside, police say.

Chad Saylor got into the Butler County Resolutions facility in Hamilton by climbing a pipe but became trapped in the rear of the facility.

Police said he had to call 911, claiming people were after him with weapons trying to kill him and he needed to get to safety.

The breach came days after an inmate walked away from the Butler County Jail and was found a day later.

Saylor had active warrants and was taken into custody. He was not seriously injured.

