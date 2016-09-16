Man arrested for breaking into jail
A 23-year-old man looking for protection ran into a jail in the US state of Ohio and became trapped inside, police say.
Chad Saylor got into the Butler County Resolutions facility in Hamilton by climbing a pipe but became trapped in the rear of the facility.
Police said he had to call 911, claiming people were after him with weapons trying to kill him and he needed to get to safety.
The breach came days after an inmate walked away from the Butler County Jail and was found a day later.
Saylor had active warrants and was taken into custody. He was not seriously injured.
See our Comments Policy
Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.
Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.