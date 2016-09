A 50-year-old woman was critically hurt this evening after she was hit by a car while crossing the road at The Strand in Sliema.

The woman, a Sliema resident herself, was hit by a 20-year-old Gzira man driving a Peugeot 407 in the Gzira direction of The Strand. Following the impact, the man crashed into a parked car.

An ambulance rushed the woman to Mater Dei hospital. Police say they are investigating further.