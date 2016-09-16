Advert
Friday, September 16, 2016, 16:09

What is wrong with this photo of St Peter's Pool?

A beautiful rocky beach, but nobody dares to take a dip.

A beautiful rocky beach, but nobody dares to take a dip.

With its sheltered bay and deep waters, St Peter's Pool in Delimara regularly features in guidebooks as one of Malta's most idyllic swimming spots.

But holidaymakers who made it to the far-flung bay today found out that getting to the beach is only half the mission these days.  

Photos taken this afternoon and sent to Times of Malta show scores of sunseekers seated on towels by the sea - but with not a single person in the water. 

Patches of dreaded sea slime - believed to be caused by fish farm operators incorrectly preparing frozen bait to feed their fish - have invaded the picturesque bay, keeping bathers on the shore and away from the oily residue

The sticky slime is very hard to wash off and can cause irritations.The sticky slime is very hard to wash off and can cause irritations.

"The place is swarming with tourists, but nobody is swimming," a reader told Times of Malta. "The sea and inlet are full of the white slimy stuff." 

Operators have been given until next Thursday, September 22, to present management plans to relocate their cages further offshore and stop polluting the sea. 

The Planning Authority was originally meant to take action 10 days ago, before it decided to give operators a further two-week grace period at the eleventh hour.

'The sea and inlet are full of the slimy stuff': St Peter's Pool'The sea and inlet are full of the slimy stuff': St Peter's Pool
 
Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Empties sack of rubbish over wall...

  2. Konrad Mizzi no-show for EP Panama...

  3. Muscle man makes short shrift of heavy...

  4. Google eyes Malta's streets from Monday

  5. Maltese passengers unaware of crew...

  6. Watch: More protected birds shot; autumn...

  7. Vote against Leo Brincat ‘a matter of...

  8. PL explains why Brincat is sticking to...

  9. Watch: Filfla in the spotlight in new...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed