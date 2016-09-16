Ombudsman, Auditor General would both be better than Leo Brincat - Simon Busuttil

Updated 6.24pm - Added PL statement

Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud and Auditor General Charles Deguara would both be suitable candidates to fill Malta's seat on the European Court of Auditors, Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil said today.

In a radio interview aired this afternoon, Dr Busuttil cited the two men as examples of "serious" candidates above reproach, and without the political baggage of Malta's current candidate, Leo Brincat.

Mr Brincat's nomination was rejected by the European Parliament earlier this week, with 381 MEPs voting against his nomination and 229 in favour, with 58 abstentions.

The European People's Party - the EP's largest political grouping, and which includes PN MEPs - cited concerns with the Maltese government's response to the Panama Papers scandal in explaining its decision to vote against Mr Brincat's nomination.

Mr Brincat has said he will go ahead and ask the Council of Ministers to approve his nomination, despite the EP's opposition.

In his interview, Dr Busuttil backed PN MEPs' decision to vote against Mr Brincat. The decision was slammed as "a great infamy" by PL MEP and former prime minister Alfred Sant.

Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud (left) and Auditor-General Charles Deguara (right) were both suggested by Dr Busuttil.

"I'm proud our MEPs showed that they would not sweep corruption under the carpet. Had we voted in favour, we would have been complicit in the Panama scandal," Dr Busuttil said.

Dr Busuttil also reiterated concerns about the independence of the police force.

"I have no faith in the police commissioner," he said. "He was appointed as an acting commissioner at the height of the Panama scandal, as a test to see whether he would do anything about it. And he did nothing."

Police had lost further credibility in their response to claims of bribery in the issuing of medical visas, Dr Busuttil said.

"How can they say they have no proof? Evidence printed in newspapers was enough for them to go ahead and charge the individuals involved," the Opposition leader said.

'No respect for Council of Ministers' - PL

The Labour Party reacted by saying Dr Busuttil's comments showed a lack of respect towards the EU Council of Ministers, which has the final say on Mr Brincat's nomination.

"Dr Busuttil is trying to give the impression that this phase is a mere formality, showing a complete lack of respect towards member states," the PL said.