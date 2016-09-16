More buses to southern Malta as MPT ends Tallinja Direct airport service

A Tallinja Direct bus service running from the airport to Sliema, St Julian's and Malta's main beaches will stop running as of Monday, Malta Public Transport has announced.

The service, which MPT said "catered for the seasonal increase in passengers", will pick up passengers for the final time on Sunday September 18.

MPT also announced some changes likely to please commuters travelling to or from Qrendi, Żurrieq, Żejtun or Gudja.

Bus frequencies on route numbers 72, 73, 84 and 88 are being increased, MPT said. Buses will now run every 20 minutes during peak times (see below), rather than every half an hour.

Routes 41 and 43 to Ċirkewwa will run every 30 minutes throughout the day, while route 212 to Buġibba and routes 221 and 222 to Ċirkewwa will operate every 20 minutes.

Bus commuters have also been warned that the journey planner feature on the MPT website and its Tallinja app may not work this coming Sunday, while routes and maps are updated with new schedules.