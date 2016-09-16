MIDI to consider possibility of granting some concessions to public on Manoel Island

Photo: Kurt Sansone

MIDI has set up meetings with the government during which it will explore the possibility of granting some concessions to the public on Manoel Island.

The meetings follow action last Saturday which saw activists cut locks to gain access to the foreshore.

The action followed a protest by Gżira residents against the blocking of access to the coastline.

MIDI later claimed that the break-in led to vandalism on heritage sites.

In a letter to Gżira councillors today, the consortium said that contrary to claims, it was under no obligation to provide access to the foreshore over its "private property".

It said it was also well within its rights to request the government to close access to its property but it had to date not availed itself of such rights, and had limited itself to placing fencing and gates within select parts of its property for site preservation purposes, and never within the foreshore.

Access to the foreshore was not restricted by MIDI but by the geography of the island or the historical structure and, in other instances, by the yacht yard, which was not the consortium's property.

The company said it had set meetings with the government during which it would explore the possibility of granting some concessions, purely as an ex gratia gesture, and for such period it might determine.

“This proactive approach by the company is being taken without prejudice to its rights at law to pursue legal action against the perpetrators that have forcefully and unlawfully gained access through its property, causing damage in the process, and exposing property to acts of vandalism and other illegalities,” it said.

It also warned that if publicly elected officials persisted in any behaviour which was less than that of a role model with the utmost respect and upholding to the rule of law, it would also pursue legal action.

“Your council has definitely, from its actions, particularly those of September 10, when it encouraged the breaking into MIDI’s private property, not acted in a responsible manner to say the least.

“Following the above, we urge you not to act irresponsibly ahead of your efforts planned for tomorrow at Manoel Island,” the company said.

A clean-up of the area has been planned to take place tomorrow by Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent.