Watch: Filfla in the spotlight in new documentary

Watch the documentary here.

A 30-minute documentary putting Filfla and its surrounding waters in the spotlight was launched today by the Malta Airport Foundation.

The documentary, which was filmed by an award-winning crew led by Alan Deidun, Pedja Miletic and Shaun Arrigo, plunges audiences into one of Malta’s marine protected areas, which is otherwise out of bounds to the public.

The tiny islet is home to unique species including the spiny lobster and moray eels that only dare to venture out because of a lack of human interference.

Common eagle ray

It also plays host to an underwater world of caves and crevices, unique limestone architecture, and a submerged war museum.

“The launch of today’s documentary attests Malta Airport Foundation’s commitment to promoting Malta’s hidden gems and adding value to the island’s southern region.

"This project becomes even more significant in light of the fact that Malta’s rich marine environment attracts around 110,000 tourists to experience scuba diving each year,” Malta Airport Foundation chairman Fredrick Mifsud Bonnici said.

Scorpionfish

He said that the majority of the Maltese were not acquainted with the bounty of the waters lapping Maltese shores.

"This documentary aims to change that, by firing up the imagination of whoever watches it about the restless nature of our seas and the complexities of the many forms of life which call it home,” Prof Deidun, from the university's Department of Geosciences said.

The documentary will be made widely available on television and a number of online platforms, such as visitmalta.com.

Amberjack

The Malta Airport Foundation was set up in 2014 to independently manage and implement the airport’s corporate responsibility projects and investments for maximum impact and transparency.