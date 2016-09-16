Cartoons draw on Brexit woes

Country: Slovenia Newspaper: Vecer. Cartoonist: Ciril Horjak. " As the results came in, it struck me that the story of Icarus is the story of Europe."

Cartoonists from all across Europe have sketched their interpretation of what it means to form part of the European Union, in light of looming threat to its unity following Brexit.

The cartoons, by cartoonists from 28 leading news media houses – including Times of Malta cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlò – are an artistic take on the EU’s current situation.

The cartoons are being published by Danish newspaper Politiken on Sunday. They will also be on display in the lobby of the newspaper’s headquarters in Copenhagen and will serve to mark the informal summit being held tomorrow in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The European leaders will be convening in Slovakia, which currently holds the EU presidency, to discuss issues related to the theme ‘The future of the EU’.

Alongside the cartoons, Politiken will also be publishing an appeal to the 28 EU leaders, urging them to work for unity in a time of division, the newspaper said. It will also be encouraging the idea that the power of community is stronger than nationalism or populism, a design editor for Politiken said.

“Let’s stop focusing only on what divides us and instead pay full attention to all the things that unite us,” the editor said.

Malta - Times of Malta

Cartoonist: Sebastian Tanti Burlò

“Europe is fat. She is not the beauty she once was. Her people have become lethargic and apathetic, resembling sausages more than the people they were. They are distant from the ideal of a united Europe, the result of years of alienation and bureaucracy”

“Brexit is a shining example of this public alienation. The British people were conned and the European people have no idea what is going to happen. The unknown creates fear – this fear strengthens nationalism for we will run to the familiar rather than turn to the unknown.”

Ireland - The Irish Times

Cartoonist: Martyn Turner.

"The future of Europe ... well it will, of course, be riven with misunderstanding and confusion. Take my cartoon, for example. They ain’t sheep. They’re lemmings, creatures who mythically commit suicide from time to time by jumping off a cliff."

"Someone else who thought they were sheep was the chief panjandrum of the Ukip Leave campaign. He asked if they could reprint the cartoon on some of their campaign literature. It suited him to think that being opposed to austerity naturally made you opposed to Europe. He was wrong on that score, as he is pretty much wrong on every other score."

Croatia - 24sata

Cartoonist: Nik Titanik

“I come from a small country, and for us it can seem dramatic when the big countries pull away. And I wanted to poke fun at the British hypocrisy. They want to be independent, but they still want all the benefits from the EU. But they hate the EU! I do not get it.”

Germany - Die Zeit

Cartoonist: Jochen Schievink

“The illustration was made under the impression that more and more countries are trying to fillet the EU into pieces to get the best parts out of it – even if they risk to kill the whole thing.”

Latvia - Diena

Cartoonist: Zemgus Zaharans

“Before the euro was introduced in Latvia, we also had a high-value currency, like the British. It was a full-bodied currency.

I saw the British decision to take the road to Brexit – which is a dead-end – as a sign that the British pound is likely to lose some weight.”

Cyprus - Politis

Cartoonist: Thanasis Papaspyropoulos

“I see Europe as it should be and Europe as it is. Blind, apprehensive, and reactionary. We create Europe. We decide which way to go. We need to go back to the roots of the original European project. It was beautiful and simple, but also fragile.

That is what I want to show. We are responsible for the current situation, and it is our responsibility not to let ourselves be dragged to bottom by fear and ignorance.”

Spain - El Mundo

Cartoonist: Ricardo & Julio Rey

“We had this idea of doing something with the English lion. Proud and majestic. It seemed that the lion had been misled by irresponsible politicians and lured into voting about something they did not know the nature of.

“They got caught on the way to this so-called independence. But the British are greater than their politicians.”

Finland - Helsingin Sanomat

Cartoonist: Ville Tietäväinen

“I wanted to show a European wholeness that is recognisable, but clearly inoperative because it is a cubist jumble. I decided to use a classical European instrument – but one that cannot be played. The violin represents the most classical European tradition of playing together. The chin rest is detached from the instrument so as to resemble Great Britain.”

Slovakia - SME

Cartoonist: Mandor

"Literally, the time was my inspiration. I was sketching ideas on Brexit cartoons, and checked the time. I have a Monty Python’s ’Ministry of Silly Walks’-styled clock on the wall. Immediately, this picture appeared in my head."