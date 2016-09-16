Advert
Birżebbuġa council wants €955,000 planning gain contribution imposed on Freeport increased

The Birżebbuġa council has requested the Planning Review Tribunal to increase a €955,000 planning gain contribution imposed on the Freeport.

Malta Freeport Terminals had been ordered by the Environment and Planning Commission within the Planning Authority to pay the sum as planning gain for the sanctioning of four larger cranes which had been installed without a permit.

The Freeport is appealing the decision.

In its reply to the Freeport's submissions, the council said the €955,000 contribution should be increased to reflect not just the land area taken up by the company but also the sea.

