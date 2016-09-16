Birżebbuġa council wants €955,000 planning gain contribution imposed on Freeport increased
The Birżebbuġa council has requested the Planning Review Tribunal to increase a €955,000 planning gain contribution imposed on the Freeport.
Malta Freeport Terminals had been ordered by the Environment and Planning Commission within the Planning Authority to pay the sum as planning gain for the sanctioning of four larger cranes which had been installed without a permit.
The Freeport is appealing the decision.
In its reply to the Freeport's submissions, the council said the €955,000 contribution should be increased to reflect not just the land area taken up by the company but also the sea.
See our Comments Policy
Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.
Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.