Armed with buckets, fish farms rush to clean up Kalanka slime

Fish farm operators have hastily dispatched men armed with buckets to Kalanka Bay, following reports of sea slime in the Delimara area.

The makeshift clean-up operation, which also involves the use of absorbent tubes used to skim slime off the sea's surface, comes hours after Times of Malta reported that widespread slime at the nearby St Peter's Pool was keeping sunseekers ashore.

Fish farm operators have blamed the slime on a particular sort of feed, which they say contained 30 per cent more fat than their usual feed. They have suggested binding themselves to a June 2017 deadline, by which time they must have relocated their cages.

Operators have been given until next Thursday to tell the Planning Authority how they will move their cages further offshore and limit the environmental impact of their industry.