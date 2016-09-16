Allied Newspapers' inquiry concluded

The independent board of inquiry set up by Allied Newspapers Limited to probe allegations made in public regarding its former managing director has concluded its work.

The board of directors of Allied Newspapers Limited confirmed it has received the board of inquiry's report and has been examining its findings.

The board of directors said it is taking all appropriate action and will be reporting to the company’s shareholders at the forthcoming general meeting.

The inquiry, headed by former judge Giovanni Bonello, was ordered in the wake of allegations of wrongdoing made by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia linking Adrian Hillman to graft and overseas holdings. Mr Hillman has since resigned his post.