Activities in Malta on Car Free Day

A number of activities are being held in Malta for European Mobility Week.

The events follow:

A) Dingli:

September 16 at 6pm - workshop involving Ministers Ian Borg and Joe Mizzi, Transport experts and the public. This workshop will be held at the Savio College Grounds.

September 17 at 9am - cycling treasure hunt (14 years +) around Dingli

at 9.30am - Road cycling activities for children (up to 14 years) near the Dingli

swallows Football Ground.

September 20 at 6.30pm - pedometer challenge (walking) leaves from near the Parish Church and goes around the village.

September 22 from 8am to 4pm – pedestrianisation (roads closed for vehicles) of Various streets around the village.

B) San Lawrenz:

September 16 - launch of week events through usage of alternative means of transport like walking and bicycles by prominent people within the village.

September 17 - distribution to the whole locality of an informative leaflet on alternative modes of transport.

September 18 - pedestrianisation (road closed to traffic) of village square, Ciangura Street and Trejqet l-10 t’Awwissu in the morning, with various social activities taking place.

September 19 - open talk/discussion on benefits of walking for the elderly.

September 20 - open talk/discussion for NGO’s and other local organisations for the organisation of more ‘Car Free Days’.

September 21 - football tournament in the village square.

September 22 - various activities for all ages within village square.

C) Għarb:

September 22 - within the village main square which will be pedestrianised and which would include:

Workshops on cycling and related health gains, with the public invited to attend with own bicycles or any other pollution-free transportation; walking tours to various places of interest in the village; Seg-way tours; various entertainment activities within the village square; free use of a shuttle service with the use of an electric vehicle owned by the council; free use of a council owned electric truck for bulky refuse collection; competition for the public with the prize being a Pedelec (electric bicycle).

D) Valletta and Floriana.

September 18 at 8am - St Anne’s Street, Floriana will be closed to traffic.from 8.30 – 10am - triathlon competition which will start with a swim from Ta’ Xbiex to Hay Wharf Floriana. The athletes will then take up their bicycles and proceed to cycle up Great Siege Road up to St Anne’s Street (10 laps). They will then go down to near the Public Library in Floriana and run down Great Siege Road and around Valletta, up to Crucifix Hill and into St Anne’s Street.

9am – An exhibition of projects prepared by SkolaSajf Children will be held under the St Anne’s street Arcades near Vilhena Monument and prizes to the winners will be distributed after the Triathlon presentation.

10.30am - registration open for the MAAA Road Races.

noon - road races around St Anne’s Street organised by the MAAA with races for Cadets (800 meters), youth (one mile), open (one mile). Presentation of medals to the winners will be held as soon as all the races finish.

1 – 4pm – children’s’ fun activities

5pm - St Anne’s Street reopens to traffic

E) September 21 - 3rd National Bike Ride organised by the MNEP Unit within Transport Malta.

The Bike Ride will leave from the Belt is-Sebh at 8.30am (registration opens at 8am), follow its route and arrive back to the same spot at around 11.30am:

Participation is open for all ages. Helmets are obligatory and children have to be accompanied by parents/guardians .

F) Valletta

September 22 - World Car Free Day

The council, with the collaboration of TM, will carry out an activity to promote the concept of car pooling. For this reason only vehicles with a minimum of two passengers apart from the driver will be allowed to enter into the CVA area. This DOES NOT apply for residents holding their Valletta accessibility label, public transport including taxis and emergency services. The current arrangement for delivery service vehicles will be kept in place.

On the day, access to inner Valletta will be restricted between 9am and 5pm as follows:

• All Streets and access will be closed on the Marsamxett area (except for public transport, taxis, tourism coaches and emergency vehicles) and the Grand Harbour side.

• Traffic wardens will be placed at the crucial points in Valletta i.e.

1. War Monument near Bus Terminal closing off Glormu Cassar Road (diverting traffic back to Flo-rian or Cruise Liner Terminal);

2. Next to Independence Monument junction (diverted traffic to Pieta and Floriana),

3. At the bottom of Crucifix Hill (Traffic will be circulated - using turning area) back through Pinto Wharf Road);

4. Great Siege Road (near Excelsior Gate) with traffic diverted back through Beltissebh.

• Only cars with two or more passengers (apart from the driver) can access the CVA zone

• Cars with three or more passengers (apart from the driver) can access one parking area within the CVA zone (House of Four Winds area).

• Residents with permits will have no restriction.

• Delivery vehicles retain the current arrangement.

• Local wardens engaged by the Valletta council will be present to assist motorists.

• More information can be obtained from the Valletta Council.

G) Mqabba

September 22– Our Ladies of the Lilies Band Club will hold the following activities between 4 and 9pm.

• Pedestrianisation (road closed to traffic) of the Village Square; Public Transport shall be re-directed from Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija for the duration of the event;

• Open talk/discussion on cycling education for the young generation by a certified cycling coach;

• Cycling rodeos;

• Exhibition and promotion of electric cars;

• Free rides by an electric cab from 7.30am till 11.30am to all residents by pre-booking. The service will be offered in the village only.

• Night bus tour

H) Cospicua

September 22: Closure for traffic (pedestrianisation) of Triq il-Pellegrinagg (from Parish Church to HSBC branch) between 9am and 4pm

I) Kalkara

September 16 - 22: Household survey among Kalkara residents on possible pedestrianisation and shared spaces within the village. The survey will run for the whole week.