Mythical musical monsters rock from the underworld

Being traditional isn’t always a bad thing, as Malta can attest to. Hidden behind the tales of cavaliers, churches and noblemen lies a different Malta, a shadowy Malta, where serpents slither beneath Dragonara Point, where the xifajk or babaw are awaiting in the darkness. Malta’s folklore is full of tales of unique monsters, but 2016 will see one of these monsters in particular featured in a whole new tale, with some Bon Jovi to boot.

Belliegħa is an original rock musical mixing modern classics with some folklore classics and some human drama for a different take on Malta’s traditional stories. Set in 16th century Malta, a dark time when Turks pillaged and looted the Maltese islands regularly, Belliegħa follows the Inguanez family and their three children, Lucia, Maria and Tinu. Lucia, the eldest, is betrothed to a young noble, Mikiel, despite being secretly in love with Ġamri, the baker’s son, and the Inguanez family is confronted with a peculiar love triangle.

Disaster strikes when the two younger children go missing, pulled down a well by the Belliegħa, who is bored of her dull, monotonous life. Maria and Tinu find themselves in the underworld, home of forgotten mythical Maltese creatures, such as the Babaw, Sarangu and Saħħara. Secrets come to light and the promise of hope returns, but the search for the children causes an imbalance and shatters the barriers between the two worlds.

Following on from the successes of A War to End All Wars and Carmen: The Rock Musical, DLS Productions will be using the music from bands like Pink Floyd and Simon and Garfunkel, performed by a live rock band, and 60 plus voices in the cast, with the appropriate costume design, language, and visuals of a 16th century Malta in the midst of a war to create a family friendly show.

Just how does any idea like this come about though? As Yandrick Agius from DLS Productions explains, pretty easily.

“The idea of using Maltese folklore originated from Stephen D. Mifsud's book, The Maltese Bestiary - this is an excellent study of the flora, fauna and mythological creatures of the Maltese islands. We were enticed by these creatures and we wanted to make them the subject of our next production as we noticed that the younger generations had not been exposed to them in their childhood. Apart from that, rock music is quite versatile, encompassing a variety of emotions; it can be dark and eerie, soft and romantic, so we thought it would mix quite well with the story,” explains Yandrick.

Using popular music to convey emotions in their plays isn’t new to DLS, who used tracks by Guns n’ Roses, Muse, and Maroon 5 in Carmen: The Rock Musical, but the interesting take on the Maltese backdrop is what really brings Belliegħa home.

“First and foremost, this kind of historic setting gives the story a local touch as it is one of the best known times in Maltese history,” says Yandrick. “We are accustomed to hearing the same stories about the Knights of St. John and The Great Siege. We knew from the start that we wanted something related to Maltese legends and folklore, most of which we learned are set in that era. It was a time when the feudal system was at the heart of society, and this helped us develop a better storyline. We could also play on how life was on the brink of change, with the locals expecting an attack at any second.”

Class plays a role in the story - in 16th-century Malta, if your daughter is on her way to marriage into nobility, the last thing you need is a baker’s son named Ġamri charming her away with his down-to-earthness. In today’s free market world it might be unthinkable, but these things were a really big deal back then, as Lucia and Ġamri find out.

“Every fairytale needs a love story, and what love story would it be if it were a plain sailing one?” asks Yandrick with a laugh.

“The young woman is betrothed to a noble that her family chose for her and that she does not love, whilst she is really in love with the baker's son. A scandalous situation - unheard of especially in the 16th century. This love triangle will bring passion, doubt and heartbreak to both worlds in Belliegħa. Mind you,” he continues, “this is not the only love triangle we have in our story…”

Aside from the real world setting, there is the underworld setting. The Belliegħa is said to be a monster living deep in wells, who snatches unsuspecting children down into her lair, and she is a key part of this play.

“The Belliegħa is the fulcrum of the musical,” says Yandrick. “The Belliegħa is the creature who will connect the human world to our underworld. Little does she know what consequences lie ahead once she decides to drag two children down the well. In the play, we have two different worlds; our world, that regular world humans live in, and the underworld, which is a parallel world where time moves slower.”

For those who had never heard of the Belliegħa, now is the perfect chance to see one. And, even better, hear one sing.

“One of the most beautiful elements of musical theatre is that the music comes in when the actor's words are not enough, it takes over the moment and it heightens the emotional experience. Also, since the story is set in Malta, and we support local talent as much as possible, we added a song from a great Maltese band,” he says happily.

Written by Lucienne Camilleri, with the editing and assistance of Maria Agius, and directed by the two women, Belliegħa will soon be taking to the stage in Valletta for some overworld fun.

“Families can expect a local fairytale with a difference, not to mention the breathtaking costumes and makeup,” says Yandrick. “A unique stage setup with stunning lights, a strong cast, and a serenading siren called Belliegħa, that will take you to the Underworld. Belliegħa...she’s waiting.”

Tickets can be purchased on www.ticketline.com.mt or by calling 79848788.

This production will be performed live in its entirety on the 16th and 17th of September at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta.